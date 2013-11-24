DUBAI Nov 24 Iran and six world powers struck a
breakthrough deal early on Sunday under which Tehran is to limit
its nuclear energy programme in exchange for initial relief from
international trade and financial sanctions.
Following is a full text of the deal published by Iran's
state Fars news agency. Reuters could not immediately confirm
its authenticity with European Union and world power officials.
(The "EU3+3" reference in the text denotes Britain, France and
Germany along with the United States, Russia and China, while
the "IAEA" denotes the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency).
Joint Plan of Action
Preamble
The goal for these negotiations is to reach a
mutually-agreed long-term comprehensive solution that would
ensure Iran's nuclear programme will be exclusively peaceful.
Iran reaffirms that under no circumstances will Iran ever seek
or develop any nuclear weapons. This comprehensive solution
would build on these initial measures and result in a final step
for a period to be agreed upon and the resolution of concerns.
This comprehensive solution would enable Iran to fully enjoy its
right to nuclear energy for peaceful purposes under the relevant
articles of the NPT (nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) in
conformity with its obligations therein. This comprehensive
solution would involve a mutually defined (uranium) enrichment
programme with practical limits and transparency measures to
ensure the peaceful nature of the programme. This comprehensive
solution would constitute an integrated whole where nothing is
agreed until everything is agreed. This comprehensive solution
would involve a reciprocal, step-by-step process, and would
produce the comprehensive lifting of all U.N. Security Council
sanctions, as well as multilateral and national sanctions
related to Iran's nuclear programme.
There would be additional steps in between the initial
measures and the final step, including, among other things,
addressing the U.N. Security Council resolutions, with a view
toward bringing to a satisfactory conclusion the U.N. Security
Council's consideration of this matter. The E3+3 and Iran will
be responsible for conclusion and implementation of mutual
near-term measures and the comprehensive solution in good faith.
A Joint Commission of E3/EU+3 and Iran will be established to
monitor the implementation of the near-term measures and address
issues that may arise, with the IAEA responsible for
verification of nuclear-related measures. The Joint Commission
will work with the IAEA to facilitate resolution of past and
present issues of concern.
Elements of a first step
The first step would be time-bound, with a duration of 6
months, and renewable by mutual consent, during which all
parties will work to maintain a constructive atmosphere for
negotiations in good faith.
Iran would undertake the following voluntary measures:
From the existing uranium enriched to 20%, retain half as
working stock of 20% oxide for fabrication of fuel for the TRR
(Tehran Research Reactor). Dilute the remaining 20% UF6 to no
more than 5%. No reconversion line.
Iran announces that it will not enrich uranium over 5% for
the duration of the 6 months.
Iran announces that it will not make any further advances
of its activities at the Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (1),
Fordow (2), or the Arak reactor (3), designated by the IAEA as
IR-40.
Beginning when the line for conversion of UF6 enriched up
to 5 percent to UO2 is ready, Iran has decided to convert to
oxide UF6 newly enriched up to 5 percent during the six-month
period, as provided in the operational schedule of the
conversion plant declared to the IAEA.
No new locations for enrichment.
Iran will continue its safeguarded R&D
(research-and-development) practices, including its current
enrichment R&D practices, which are not designed for
accumulation of enriched uranium.
No reprocessing or construction of a facility capable of
reprocessing.
Enhanced monitoring:
o Provision of specified information to the IAEA, including
information on Iran's plans for nuclear facilities, a
description of each building on each nuclear site, a description
of the scale of operations for each location engaged in
specified nuclear activities, information on uranium mines and
mills, and information on source material. This information
would be provided within three months of the adoption of these
measures.
o Submission of an updated DIQ (design information
questionnaire) for the reactor at Arak, designated by the IAEA
as the IR-40, to the IAEA.
o Steps to agree with the IAEA on conclusion of (a)
Safeguards Approach for the reactor at Arak, designated by the
IAEA as the IR-40.
o Daily IAEA inspector access when inspectors are not
present for the purpose of Design Information Verification,
Interim Inventory Verification, Physical Inventory Verification,
and unannounced inspections, for the purpose of access to
offline surveillance records, at Fordow and Natanz.
o IAEA inspector-managed access to:
o centrifuge assembly workshops (4);
o centrifuge rotor production workshops and storage
facilities; and,
o uranium mines and mills.
In return, the E3/EU+3 would undertake the following
voluntary measures:
Pause efforts to further reduce Iran's crude oil sales,
enabling Iran's current customers to purchase their current
average amounts of crude oil. Enable the repatriation of an
agreed amount of revenue held abroad. For such oil sales,
suspend the EU and U.S. sanctions on associated insurance and
transportation services.
Suspend U.S. and EU sanctions on:
o Iran's petrochemical exports, as well as sanctions on
associated services. (5)
o Gold and precious metals, as well as sanctions on
associated services.
Suspend U.S. sanctions on Iran's auto industry, as well as
sanctions on associated services.
License the supply and installation in Iran of spare parts
for safety of flight for Iranian civil aviation and associated
services. License safety-related inspections and repairs in Iran
as well as associated services. (6)
No new nuclear-related UN Security Council sanctions.
No new EU nuclear-related sanctions.
The U.S. Administration, acting consistent with the
respective roles of the President and the Congress, will refrain
from imposing new nuclear-related sanctions.
Establish a financial channel to facilitate humanitarian
trade for Iran's domestic needs using Iranian oil revenues held
abroad. Humanitarian trade would be defined as transactions
involving food and agricultural products, medicine, medical
devices and medical expenses incurred abroad. This channel would
involve specified foreign banks and non-designated
Iranian banks to be defined when establishing the channel.
o This channel could also enable:
transactions required to pay Iran's U.N. obligations;
and,
direct tuition payments to universities and colleges
for Iranian students studying abroad, up to an agreed amount for
the six month period.
Increase the EU authorisation thresholds for transactions
for non-sanctioned trade to an agreed amount.
Elements of the final step of a comprehensive solution:
The final step of a comprehensive solution, which the
parties aim to conclude negotiating and commence implementing no
more than one year after the adoption of this document, would:
Have a specified long-term duration to be agreed upon.
Reflect the rights and obligations of parties to the NPT
and IAEA Safeguards Agreements.
Comprehensively lift U.N. Security Council, multilateral
and national nuclear-related sanctions, including steps on
access in areas of trade, technology, finance and energy, on a
schedule to be agreed upon.
Involve a mutually defined enrichment programme with
mutually agreed parameters consistent with practical needs, with
agreed limits on scope and level of enrichment activities,
capacity, where it is carried out, and stocks of enriched
uranium, for a period to be agreed upon.
Fully resolve concerns related to the reactor at Arak,
designated by the IAEA as the IR-40. No reprocessing or
construction of a facility capable of reprocessing.
Fully implement the agreed transparency measures and
enhanced monitoring. Ratify and implement the (IAEA's)
Additional Protocol, consistent with the respective roles of the
President and the Majlis (Iranian parliament).
Include international civil nuclear cooperation, including
among others, on acquiring modern light-water power and research
reactors and associated equipment, and the supply
of modern nuclear fuel as well as agreed R&D practices.
Following successful implementation of the final step of the
comprehensive solution for its full duration, the Iranian
nuclear programme will be treated in the same manner as that of
any non-nuclear weapon state party to the NPT.
* With respect to the final step and any steps in between,
the standard principle that "nothing is agreed until everything
is agreed" applies.
Footnotes:
(1) Namely, during the 6 months, Iran will not feed UF6 into
the centrifuges installed but not enriching uranium. Not install
additional centrifuges. Iran announces that during the first six
months, it will replace existing centrifuges with centrifuges of
the same type.
(2) At Fordow, no further enrichment over 5% at four
cascades now enriching uranium, and not increase enrichment
capacity. Not feed UF6 into the other 12 cascades, which would
remain in a non-operative state. No interconnections between
cascades. Iran announces that during the first 6 months, it will
replace existing centrifuges with centrifuges of the same type.
(3) Iran announces on concerns related to the construction
of the reactor at Arak that for six months it will not
commission the reactor or transfer fuel or heavy water to the
reactor site, and will not test additional fuel or produce more
fuel for the reactor or install remaining components.
(4) Consistent with its plans, Iran's centrifuge production
during the six months will be dedicated to replace damaged
machines.
(5) "Sanctions on associated services" means any service,
such as insurance, transportation, or financial, subject to the
underlying U.S. or EU sanctions applicable, insofar as each
service is related to the underlying sanction and required to
facilitate the desired transactions. These services could
involve any non-designated Iranian entities.
(6) Sanctions relief could involve any non-designated
Iranian airlines as well as Iran Air.
