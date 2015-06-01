(Repeats to delete erroneous word at start of text)
* Iran's Mahan Air bought 9 used Airbus planes
* US said sanctions breached, blacklists companies involved
* Washington hinted planes could be seized outside Iran
DUBAI, June 1 An Iranian airline that acquired
nine passenger jets in defiance of U.S. sanctions will begin
using them on international routes this week, the Fars news
agency reported on Monday.
Mahan Air, which is blacklisted by Washington, acquired
eight second-hand Airbus A340s and one Airbus A321 in
early May. The U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on two firms
based in Iraq and the United Arab Emirates on suspicion of
helping the purchase.
The A340s will start flying from Tehran to Dubai and
Istanbul within two days, and will later be used for long-haul
journeys, Fars reported.
Tehran-based Mahan Air could not be reached for comment.
The U.S. Treasury department last month said Mahan Air had a
"blockable interest" in the planes, meaning they could be
subject to an asset freeze, raising the possibility that U.S.
officials may attempt to have them seized at airports outside
Iran.
The United States, which has imposed the most stringent
sanctions on Iran, a country that is also under European and
some U.N. measures over its nuclear activities, bans the sale of
aircraft and parts to the Islamic Republic.
Although the planes involved are second-hand and
European-built, Washington's sanctions regime still allows it to
blacklist entities involved in the transaction, blocking those
companies from international financial markets.
The long-standing ban on the sales of spare parts was eased
under an interim nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in
late 2013, but U.S. sanctions still restrict the sale of
aircraft.
Although second-hand, Mahan Air's new aircraft are younger
and in better condition than most of Iran's fleet, which has
struggled to keep up maintenance under sanctions.
Airlines with limited access to the latest aircraft tend to
use their best aircraft for overseas routes, due to higher
safety standards and ticket costs.
Iranian airlines have suffered several fatal crashes in
recent years due to mechanical failures. Thirty-nine people were
killed in August last year when a locally built plane of
Ukrainian design crashed after taking off from Tehran.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Tim Hepher and Robin
Pomeroy)