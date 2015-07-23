* Amano must check on Iran's nuclear programme
By Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, July 23 Yukiya Amano, the Director
General of the U.N. nuclear agency, faces one of the world's
most delicate diplomatic tasks following an historic deal
reached between Tehran and six world powers this month.
His International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is the
international community's eyes and ears on Iran's nuclear
programme. If Iran were to break its promises, Amano and his
agency would be responsible for detecting and telling the world
about the breach.
If Iran keeps its promises, it is also Amano who will report
this and trigger sanctions relief for Iran.
He has no political mandate and never tires of stressing the
IAEA's technical role. He must nonetheless manage and maintain a
fine balance between delivering data on Iran's nuclear
activities and the huge political consequences this might have.
"If allegations emerge in the future about illicit nuclear
activities, the IAEA will need to take a vigilant, but balanced
approach," said Kelsey Davenport of the Arms Control
Association. "The agency must investigate legitimate
concerns but not overplay its hand."
Diplomats in Vienna said Amano was known for circumventing
political traps.
"As director of a technical organization, he tries to avoid
political quicksand. In the past, he has skilfully done this by
strictly sticking to facts. I expect he will remain loyal to
this strategy," said one diplomat.
Soft-spoken Amano has steered the IAEA through two of the
biggest atomic issues since the world's worst nuclear disaster
at Ukraine's Chernobyl plant in 1986: Japan's tsunami-crippled
Fukushima nuclear power plant and the Iran file.
When he took office in 2009, replacing Nobel winner Mohamed
ElBaradei, Amano pointed to the agency's work on medical and
agricultural projects, saying that merely being the world's
"nuclear watchdog" was not enough.
Much has been achieved in these fields, but the Iran nuclear
deal has once more put the spotlight on the Vienna-based IAEA as
exactly that.
Amano, a 68-year-old Japanese diplomat, has momentous tasks
ahead of him, and other diplomats in Vienna say he has told them
he is seeking a third four-year term to provide a safe pair of
hands and a sense of continuity.
"He consistently acts in a controlled way," said the
diplomat of Amano, who often repeats word for word the agency
line when journalists bombard him with political questions at
news conferences.
In 2011, the law-graduate published a document spelling out
in detail concerns about possible military dimensions (PMD) of
Iran's nuclear past, raising pressure on Iran to step up
cooperation with the U.N. body.
NUCLEAR WEAPON
This annex helped Western countries, which claim Iran had
worked towards building a nuclear weapon, to tighten sanctions
on Tehran, which says its atomic activities have been peaceful.
According to a new road map Amano announced alongside July
14's political deal, the next milestone will be Aug. 15, when
Iran is due to provide a written explanation of outstanding
issues to the IAEA and resolve any further questions by
mid-October. Amano plans to submit a full report on PMD in
December.
These are the only deadlines fixed in the context of the
nuclear deal, and diplomats say October will be crucial as they
wait for Amano to declare whether Iran has fully cooperated.
"There will be probably assertions as the report is being
written about whether (Amano) will write a whitewash report so
this can just be pushed through," said a second Vienna-based
diplomat.
"But I think the answer is no. To remain personally and
corporately credible he will need to write a report which
factually represents what Iran has told them."
Some diplomats are sceptical that Iran will stop dragging
its feet on PMD as it has done prior to the roadmap.
Amano, a keen sailor and skier, has stressed that while it's
technically possible to wrap up PMD this year, the time frame
depends on Iran. He said it was in Tehran's own interest to
reach as quickly as possible closure of the PMD file.
"He has consistently tried to engage with Iran to make it
address international concerns about its nuclear programme,"
said another diplomatic source with knowledge of the matter.
The so-called Additional Protocol which Iran agreed to
implement under the deal will allow the agency to request access
to any site in Iran to see if nuclear material has been diverted
from peaceful purposes.
But this could become another headache for Amano as the
document also allows for discussions of such requests to drag
on.
Amano's importance as director of the body which reports on
Iran's nuclear cooperation under this month's deal is only set
to grow and the focus is on him to report on Iran's compliance
with the agreement and allow for sanctions to be lifted.
"Much of (Amano's work) will impact Iran's political,
procedural and technical normalization," the second diplomat
said.
