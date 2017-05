ANKARA Jan 14 Iran has removed the sensitive core of its Arak nuclear reactor and U.N. inspectors will visit the site on Thursday to verify the move crucial to the implementation of Tehran's atomic agreement with major powers, state television said on Thursday.

"The core vessel of the Arak reactor has been removed ... and IAEA inspectors will visit the site to verify it and report it to the IAEA ... We are ready for the implementation day of the deal," Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)