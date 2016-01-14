(Adds State Department on concrete, Implementation Day in

By Parisa Hafezi
ANKARA Jan 14 Iran has removed the sensitive
core of its Arak nuclear reactor and U.N. inspectors will visit
the site on Thursday to verify the move crucial to the
implementation of Tehran's atomic agreement with major powers,
state television said on Thursday.
Removal of the core from the Arak reactor will largely
eliminate its ability to yield nuclear bomb-grade plutonium, and
was one of the toughest issues to resolve in the long nuclear
negotiations with the six powers.
"The core vessel of the Arak reactor has been removed ...
and IAEA inspectors will visit the site to verify it and report
it to the IAEA ... We are ready for the implementation day of
the deal," spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation
Behrouz Kamalvandi said.
Kamalvandi said "Implementation Day," when Iran will start
to get relief from international sanctions in exchange for
curtailing its nuclear programme under the July 2015 agreement,
would come "very soon."
In Washington, State Department spokesman John Kirby
concurred, saying "I do think we're very close" to
Implementation Day.
Kirby also confirmed that concrete had been poured into the
core of the reactor. Secretary of State John Kerry said on
Wednesday his Iranian counterpart had told him the core had been
removed and would be filled with concrete and destroyed.
Under the deal, international sanctions against Iran will be
lifted once the IAEA confirms Iran has met its nuclear
commitments. Iranian officials expect the IAEA report on this to
be issued on Friday. The Vienna-based U.N. watchdog has so far
declined to comment on the report.
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the European
Union's Federica Mogherini will issue a statement on Saturday or
Sunday on the "Implementation Day" of the nuclear deal and the
lifting of sanctions, according to Iranian officials.
The U.S. and EU sanctions have choked off nearly 1.5 million
barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian oil exports since early 2012,
reducing its oil exports by 60 percent to around 1 million
barrels a day.
Tehran has drastically reduced the number of centrifuges
installed at the Fordow and Natanz enrichment sites within the
last few months, and shipped tonnes of low-enriched uranium
materials to Russia.
"The core's holes will be filled with concrete ... The core
was initially supposed to be cut into parts but we did not
accept it as we want to keep it as the symbol of Iran's nuclear
industry," Kamalvandi told state TV.
(Additional reporting by Arshad Mohammed in Washington and
Doina Chiacu in Washington, writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by
Raissa Kasolowsky and Frances Kerry)