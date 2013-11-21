GENEVA Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, speaking a day after talks with world powers resumed in Geneva, told reporters on Thursday Iran would not suspend its uranium enrichment activities, saying it was a "red line" for the Islamic state.

"We have lost our trust ... we cannot enter serious talks until the trust is restored. But that doesn't mean that we will stop negotiations," he said.

