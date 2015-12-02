DUBAI Iran's senior nuclear negotiator said on Wednesday a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tehran's nuclear programme showed the programme had no military dimensions.

The report, required under a July deal between Tehran and six world powers, said Iran made a coordinated but limited effort before the end of 2003 relevant to the making of nuclear weapons.

"The final IAEA report about past dimensions (to the programme) shows there was no sign of a military nuclear programme... and confirms that Iran's programme was peaceful," Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.

