WASHINGTON, Sept 30 EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton, asked if new sanctions should be imposed on
Iran as talks about its nuclear program unfold, said she wanted
to go to the Oct. 15-16 talks with Iran in Geneva with "the best
possible atmosphere."
"I am not in the business of telling Congress what to do,"
Ashton said in response to a question during a Washington
think-tank appearance. "I would like to get to Geneva with the
best possible atmosphere to really have these negotiations. And
that means, in all sorts of ways, we need to show willingness
and good faith to sit down and talk and expect the same in
return."
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Eric Beech)