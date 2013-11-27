* EU foreign policy chief has gone from zero to hero
* Low-profile, confidential style earned U.S., Iran trust
* Iran deal is second success after Serbia-Kosovo pact
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, Nov 27 When U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry wrapped his arm around Catherine Ashton as they
boarded his plane on Sunday after they clinched a breakthrough
nuclear deal with Iran in Geneva, it capped a turnaround in her
career as Europe's top diplomat.
Insiders say Ashton, a one-time second-tier British
politician whose surprise elevation to European Union foreign
policy chief in 2009 was greeted with condescension, managed to
exceed expectations as shepherd of the six global powers that
agreed with Iran on Sunday to curb its nuclear programme.
The agreement came about after months of secret talks
between Washington and Tehran and has widely been seen as
marking a breakthrough in three decades of hostility between
Iran and the United States.
But diplomats involved in the process say that Ashton's
steady work as a manager helped ensure that European countries -
whose economic sanctions are no less important than Washington's
in putting pressure on Iran - will remain more than just
spectators at upcoming talks on a final deal.
"She has earned credibility for her persistence," said
Daniel Keohane, an analyst in Brussels for the FRIDE think tank.
"Ultimately this is a deal between the U.S. and Iran, with EU
support. But she must continue her role. There is still a lot of
negotiating to do and her role will grow."
When Ashton was given the job, she was criticised for her
lack of experience, charisma and profile. Four years later, her
tenacious pursuit of a deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme has
won plaudits that may change history's verdict on her.
Kerry called her "a persistent and dogged negotiator and
somebody who's been staying at this for a long period of time".
More than 50 governments sent her tributes.
A decade in the making, the agreement obliges Iran to
suspend its most sensitive nuclear work in return for relief
from some economic sanctions. It is meant to give world powers
time to negotiate a broader settlement that would ensure Iran
does not pursue an atom bomb, which Tehran denies it is seeking.
DRILLING DOWN
Her low profile may have suited Ashton, 57, in the role of
coordinator for six world powers - the United States, Russia,
China, France, Britain and Germany - negotiating with Iran.
Through years of mostly fruitless talks, and then the heady
rush to the Geneva breakthrough, she retained the confidence of
the global powers, keeping the substance of the talks largely
secret - no mean achievement in notoriously leaky Brussels.
The Iranians, too, came to view Ashton as playing an
important role in keeping the process on track, diplomats said.
"She is a good bus driver, given the group that we have,"
one western diplomat said. "It's not easy."
Standing next to Kerry on the flight from Geneva - both
visibly exhausted after more than four days of intense
negotiation - Ashton said the deal was done by "drilling down,
bit by bit ... and a lot of political will".
Ashton took up her post promising "quiet diplomacy" in the
world's hot spots. She deliberately sought a much lower profile
than her activist predecessor, Spaniard Javier Solana, the EU's
first foreign policy chief who started the Iran talks.
She shunned the spotlight and rarely spoke bluntly in
public. Her relationship with the media was sometimes awkward
and difficult. Journalists once overheard her refer to reporters
and photographers as "cockroaches".
People close to her say that in the negotiation room, her
ability to stay on the sidelines has proven an asset. Said one:
"Sometimes it's more important to stay silent... She is good at
managing the process. She doesn't say much, but she can sum up,
synthesize and put forward ideas for the next step."
Her method helped her achieve her first big success in April
this year, pushing Serbia and its breakaway former province
Kosovo into signing an historic cooperation deal.
Ashton has faced a major challenge in conducting policy on
behalf of 28 EU states with fundamentally different objectives.
The bloc includes assertive former colonial powers Britain
and France, but also Germany with a strong pacifist streak, and
Sweden, Finland and Austria, which were neutral in the Cold War.
"A lot of the criticism is not justified. The problem is
often not with her, it's with getting EU member states to agree
to a common position," said Keohane. "She succeeds when she has
the support of large EU member states."
Ashton's task was even more complicated when she took the
helm of negotiations with Iran. The six nations conducting
diplomacy with Tehran had very different views, which Iranian
negotiators were keen to exploit.
There were disagreement over how much sanctions relief to
offer, what international law allows Iran to do in terms of
uranium enrichment, and the extent to which Tehran should curb
its atomic work in the first stage of agreement. The idea that
the main foes, Washington and Tehran, needed to work out their
differences bilaterally was always in the background.
"It felt a bit like being at a cocktail party when the
person you are talking to is gazing over your shoulder to see if
there isn't someone more important they can talk to," Robert
Cooper, long the lead European negotiator, once said of holding
talks without Americans in the room.
By the time diplomacy intensified after Iran's comparatively
moderate President Hassan Rouhani took office in August, the
tone of negotiations had changed.
Much of the substance was indeed worked out bilaterally at
secret U.S.-Iranian talks. That irked some Europeans, who felt
sidelined, prompting France to warn against a "fools' game" and
hold out for tougher terms, diplomats said.
The Iranians, however, appeared to recognise the benefit of
having Ashton conduct the crucial last phase of negotiations.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who initially
wanted the six powers' foreign ministers present to talk to
people of his own rank, asked to conduct the final negotiations
primarily with Ashton, European diplomats said.
Ashton met Zarif and passed messages to diplomats from the
six states, while bilateral meetings were held on the side.
"We changed the method and I think it worked quite well," a
senior western diplomat said. "You can't really negotiate if you
have too many people around the table ... Ashton had a clear
mandate and the trust from the six countries to negotiate the
various bits and pieces."
The French were among Ashton's most scathing early critics.
But a French diplomat said of her conduct of the talks: "She was
excellent. She put in place a system of consultations while
being able to face the Iranians."
Said one Brussels official: "Three years ago you couldn't
find anyone who would defend her. Now many say it's fantastic
what she has achieved."
(Additional reporting by Adrian Croft in Brussels, Paul Taylor
and John Irish in Paris, Arshad Mohammed in Washington and
Sabine Siebold in Berlin; Editing by Paul Taylor and Peter
Graff)