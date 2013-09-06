BRUSSELS, Sept 6 The European Union's diplomatic
chief Catherine Ashton will meet Iranian Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of a U.N. meeting this
month to discuss stalled nuclear negations, Ashton's spokesman
said on Friday.
Iran's new president, Hassan Rouhani, said on Thursday the
Foreign Ministry would take over talks with world powers on
Iran's contested nuclear programme, in an apparent move to
smooth the diplomatic process after years of control by
conservative hardliners.
Ashton leads talks with Iran over its nuclear programme on
behalf of the United States, China, Russia, Britain, Germany and
France.
"The High Representative called Foreign Minister Zarif this
morning, following the news that the Foreign Ministry will be
responsible for the nuclear negotiations," Ashton's spokesman
Michael Mann said.
"They agreed that they would meet in New York during the
United Nations General Assembly week."
The six powers suspect Iran hopes to achieve the capability
to make bombs via its nuclear programme. Tehran says it needs
atom power for electricity generation and medical research.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Alison Williams)