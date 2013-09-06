* EU's Ashton says to meet Iran Foreign Minister Zarif at UN
* Powers keen for talks after Iran elects moderate president
* Risk of war lingers amid Israeli hints of military action
By Justyna Pawlak and Adrian Croft
VILNIUS, Sept 6 The European Union and Iran will
discuss a resumption of nuclear negotiations during a United
Nations gathering this month, possibly setting a date for a new
round of talks aimed ultimately at preventing a new Middle East
war.
Talks between Iran and six world powers overseen by the EU's
top diplomat have been stalled since April. The West is keen to
resume them with Iran having elected a moderate president but
still expanding its uranium enrichment capacity and Israel
brandishing hints of bombing runs on Iranian nuclear sites.
President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday the Iranian
foreign ministry would take over negotiations in what appeared a
move to streamline Iran's nuclear diplomacy, after years of
security hardliners dominating the process.
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton spoke to Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday and agreed to meet him
to discuss planning, including a date, for new talks on the
sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly in New York.
"I was responding to the news that the foreign ministry will
take responsibility of the talks," she told reporters about her
call to Zarif, speaking ahead of a meeting of EU foreign
ministers in Vilnius, Lithuania. "We have dates available and he
and I will meet in order to get things moving."
Ashton said she has developed a "rapport" with Zarif since
his appointment after Rouhani's election in June and had
reiterated to him the six big powers' desire to talk soon.
Western powers in the group - the United States, France,
Britain and Germany - believe Iran is seeking the ability to
make nuclear weapons and have engineered painful international
economic sanctions to pressure Tehran into making concessions.
The Islamic Republic denies any bomb agenda, saying it needs
nuclear power for electricity generation and medical research.
The two non-Western big powers - Russia and China - are not
convinced Iran seeks nuclear weapons capability but want it to
clear up doubts about its intentions through a negotiated deal.
FUTURE DIPLOMACY
Some Western diplomats and analysts believe Rouhani, who has
pledged a more conciliatory and transparent approach to foreign
policy than under his hardline conservative predecessor Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad, and his negotiators may be more open to compromise.
At the Vilnius meeting, Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt
said recent appointments by Rouhani, including the transfer of
responsibility for nuclear talks to the foreign ministry from
Iran's Supreme National Security Council, where conservative
hardliners predominate, were signs "worth taking note of".
"They are all pointing in the same direction: that they
(Iran) are more interested in dialogue with the international
community," Bildt told reporters.
Rouhani's decision to put the foreign ministry in control of
negotiations also smoothes relations between the two sides who
have previously stumbled on agreeing the date and location of
meetings. But the move could also backfire on him.
"Transferring the nuclear dossier to the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs simultaneously increases the new nuclear negotiating
team's tactical manoeuvrability and its strategic
vulnerability," said Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group.
"Rouhani and Zarif can move with more agility but blame for
any potential failure will be put squarely on their shoulders."
Zarif told Iran's Mehr news agency on Friday concessions
from the West were vital to progress in nuclear diplomacy.
"In the conversation with Mrs Ashton I emphasised that if
the political will is there and the necessary preparation to
resolve the issue in a form that protects Iran's rights is
apparent, then we are ready to take steps," he said.
Iran has repeatedly said the international community should
recognise its "right" to refine uranium for peaceful purposes,
but the six powers say Tehran should accept stringent oversight
by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors.
Iran also wants sanctions, above all those hitting its banks
and oil industries, lifted before any concessions on enrichment.
A European court dealt another blow to efforts to inflict
economic pain on Iran on Friday, ruling the EU has failed to
sufficiently justify sanctions against seven Iranian firms, two
of which were seen by Washington as arms buyers.
European courts have ruled against sanctions in a number of
cases over the last year on grounds of lack of evidence linking
targeted companies to Iran's nuclear programme, causing alarm in
some European capitals and in Washington.
(Additional reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Marcus George in
