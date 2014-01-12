BRUSSELS Jan 12 Six world powers and Iran have
agreed to start implementing an interim nuclear deal on Jan. 20,
the EU's foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said in a
statement on Sunday.
Ashton represents the six nations - the United States,
Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - in diplomatic
contacts with Iran related to the nuclear standoff.
She said the sides would now ask the United Nations' nuclear
watchdog to verify the deal's implementation.
"We will ask the IAEA to undertake the necessary
nuclear-related monitoring and verification activities," she
said.
Under the Nov. 24 agreement, Iran has promised to curb its
most sensitive nuclear activities in return for some relief from
Western economic sanctions.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Kevin Liffey)