VIENNA, March 19 World powers and Iran have
agreed to hold a new round of nuclear talks in Vienna on April
7-9 after two days of "substantive" discussions in Vienna on
Tehran's contested work, European Union foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton said on Wednesday.
Ashton said the seven nations - the United States, Russia,
China, France, Britain, Germany and Iran - held talks between
March 18 and 19, also in the Austrian capital, on Iran's uranium
enrichment programme, the country's Arak heavy water reactor and
Western sanctions against Iran. She gave no details.
