By Tony Munroe and Tommy Wilkes
| SEOUL/NEW DELHI, July 15
construction firms, industrial companies in Asia hope an end to
sanctions in Iran can provide a new source of sorely-needed
demand.
South Korean steelmaker POSCO has been in touch
with Iranian firms seeking to do business with it once sanctions
are lifted, and Indian industrial conglomerate Larsen & Toubro
is eyeing opportunities in oil and gas extraction
projects following Tuesday's nuclear deal.
Lifting sanctions could keep a check on oil prices, to the
benefit of big Asian energy importers China, Japan, India and
South Korea, while a stronger Iranian economy, with a population
of some 80 million, would provide a new engine of demand for
Asian-made goods - from smartphones and TVs to cars.
For South Korean builders such as GS Engineering &
Construction Corp, a deal would give a lift for a
sector buffeted by sluggish demand in the Middle East, the
industry's biggest market.
Shares in GS E&C, which walked away from a $1.2 billion
project in Iran five years ago as sanctions escalated, gained
nearly 5 percent on Wednesday, and South Korea's construction
index ended nearly 3 percent higher on hopes the Iran
deal will generate new business.
"When the Iranian nuclear agreement is reached and sanctions
are lifted, we plan to actively re-enter Iran's construction
market," said Huh Tai-youll, a GS E&C spokesman.
Even though companies such as Samsung Electronics
and LG Electronics have continued to
sell products in Iran, South Korean exports to the country fell
to $4.16 billion last year from $6.26 billion in 2012, according
to the Korea International Trade Association.
Kwon Oh-joon, CEO of POSCO, which has been battered by
sluggish global demand, said Iran was once a significant market
for its steel products.
"A few steel companies in Iran already contacted us if we
can provide steel production technology," he said after the
company reported quarterly results on Wednesday. "We are looking
for ways to improve POSCO's financial structure while playing a
role in reviving the Iranian steel industry."
POWER, PORT PROJECTS
India's Tata Power and Adani Enterprises
, respectively eyeing a power project and a port
project, sent officials to Iran last month to meet with
industrialists and officials, said a senior Indian embassy
official in Tehran. Adani declined comment and Tata Power did
not respond to requests for comment.
Shares in India's Aban Offshore, which earns a
third of its revenue from Iran, jumped more than 16 percent on
Tuesday and another 2 percent on Wednesday, while National
Aluminium Co gained 2 percent on Wednesday after media
reports said it planned a $3 billion smelter complex in Iran.
Mumbai-based Larsen & Toubro set up a task force ahead of
the expected lifting of sanctions to scout for opportunities.
The group will visit Iran and report back, Chief Financial
Officer R. Shankar Raman told Reuters.
He said there were still geopolitical risks to getting
involved in Iran. "It's not going to be an easy decision."
