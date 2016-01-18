BERLIN Jan 18 Audi is gauging its
first-ever entry into the Iranian auto market where the German
firm sees "growing potential" for luxury cars after world powers
lifted international sanctions.
German companies may be able to export goods worth 10
billion euros ($10.9 billion) to Iran as the Islamic Republic is
opening up as a market following years of economic isolation,
Germany's DIHK Chamber of Commerce and Industry
said.
Representatives of the Volkswagen-owned brand are currently
in Iran for talks with possible importers to examine the
prospects for business, a spokeswoman at Ingolstadt-based Audi
said on Monday, without being more specific.
"There is growing potential for luxury cars," she said,
noting Audi has never before done business in Iran. Audi had not
yet emerged as an upmarket luxury brand when Iran was shut off
from international markets following Iran's Islamic Revolution
in 1979.
Audi's rival Daimler said earlier on Monday its
trucks division had signed letters of intent with joint venture
partners Iran Khodro Diesel and Mammut Group.
A spokesman for luxury peer BMW said any future
entry into the Iranian market "will depend on political and
economic developments."
($1 = 0.9187 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Additional reporting by Irene
Preisinger, editing by David Evans)