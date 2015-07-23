VIENNA, July 23 Austria's federal president will
visit Iran between Sept. 7-9, keeping on a promise made months
before Tehran reached an historic nuclear deal with six world
powers earlier this month, he said in a statement on Thursday.
President Heinz Fischer will head an Austrian delegation
including two ministers and business leaders, following Iran
visits by Germany's economy minister, the
European Union's foreign policy chief and the French foreign
minister.
Fischer, who has a largely ceremonial role, accepted in
principle more than a year ago an invitation to visit Iran in
what would be the first trip for years by a Western head of
state.
The visit comes after the landmark nuclear deal between
major powers and Tehran under which Western sanctions will be
lifted in exchange for agreed limits on Iran's nuclear
programme.
Austria, a neutral European Union member, was for centuries
a bridgehead for Iran to Europe. Vienna is also home to the
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is tasked with
monitoring and verifying that Iran complies with its commitments
under the deal.
(Reporting By Angelika Gruber and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)