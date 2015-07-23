VIENNA, July 23 Austria's federal president will visit Iran between Sept. 7-9, keeping on a promise made months before Tehran reached an historic nuclear deal with six world powers earlier this month, he said in a statement on Thursday.

President Heinz Fischer will head an Austrian delegation including two ministers and business leaders, following Iran visits by Germany's economy minister, the European Union's foreign policy chief and the French foreign minister.

Fischer, who has a largely ceremonial role, accepted in principle more than a year ago an invitation to visit Iran in what would be the first trip for years by a Western head of state.

The visit comes after the landmark nuclear deal between major powers and Tehran under which Western sanctions will be lifted in exchange for agreed limits on Iran's nuclear programme.

Austria, a neutral European Union member, was for centuries a bridgehead for Iran to Europe. Vienna is also home to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is tasked with monitoring and verifying that Iran complies with its commitments under the deal. (Reporting By Angelika Gruber and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Tom Heneghan)