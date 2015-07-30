VIENNA, July 30 Lufthansa unit
Austrian Airlines is ready to expand its services to Iran to
include flights to Isfahan and Shiraz, as soon as a good
opportunity presents itself, the Chief Financial Officer of the
Austrian group said on Thursday.
Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa's Vienna-based platform into
Eastern Europe, already offers daily flights to Iran's capital
Tehran.
Top officials touted Iran as an investment destination at a
business conference in Vienna last week, offering tax breaks and
vying for business to do research and development in Iran as a
hub for the region.
Iran and six world powers struck a deal on Tehran's disputed
nuclear programme in Vienna on July 14 and, if the U.N. atomic
watchdog confirms Tehran is complying with provisions to curb
its nuclear activity, Western sanctions could begin to be
removed later this year.
"We have good relations with our partners there. We see the
development in Iran as very positive for us. When an
economically promising opportunity arises, we will be the first
to grasp it," Heinz Lachinger told a conference call.
He said Austrian Airlines was currently looking into
starting flights Isfahan and Shiraz, cities in central Iran with
a population of around 1.5 million each.
(Reporting By Angelika Gruber; Writing by Shadia Nasralla;
Editing by Jon Boyle)