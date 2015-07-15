* Peugeot keen to keep pre-sanctions market leadership
* VW weighing Iran offensive for Seat, Skoda brands -source
* Iran auto demand expected to surge after sanctions lifted
By Andreas Cremer and Laurence Frost
BERLIN/PARIS, July 15 Carmakers are racing for
Iran following the country's breakthrough nuclear deal with
western powers - pitting past market leader PSA Peugeot Citroen
against challengers such as Volkswagen.
Tuesday's accord, in which Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear
programme in return for an end to sanctions, still faces hurdles
including a sceptical U.S. Congress amid frantic Israeli
lobbying for its rejection.
But auto manufacturers, which stand to be among the early
beneficiaries, have been positioning themselves with varying
degrees of discretion since late 2013, when the latest talks
were launched and a limited number of sanctions suspended.
Within hours of the announcement of a final deal on Tuesday,
Paris-based Peugeot had outlined plans for new Iranian
production to reclaim and defend the leading market position it
held before sanctions were tightened four years ago.
"Industry leaders are itching to get into Iran," said Thomas
Wuelfing, chairman of Germela, a Hamburg-based consulting firm
specialised in Middle East trade. As far as the auto industry is
concerned, he said, "it's the last big emerging market".
Iranian car registrations approached 1.6 million cars at
their 2011 peak before collapsing under the weight of sanctions.
Domestic production fell by 1 million vehicles over the next two
years, destroying more than 100,000 jobs.
In the partial thaw since 2013, sales have recovered to an
expected 1.2 million this year, according to IHS Automotive. An
end to sanctions would see the market bounce back to 1.6 million
in 2016, the forecaster predicts - and many in the industry see
potential for a further expansion to 2 million.
Returning European carmakers now face a stiffer challenge
from Chinese rivals such as Chery and Lifan
, whose cut-price cars have gained ground under
sanctions, said Michel Jacinto, an analyst with the firm.
But higher-quality brands should win back market share in a
rising post-sanctions economy, he said, with Japanese carmakers
also well placed to benefit.
"For Peugeot and VW, success in Iran is very important,"
Jacinto added. "It's the gateway to the wider Middle East."
The accord drew no immediate reaction from Peugeot rivals
such as Renault or Volkswagen, but insiders say almost
all of the industry's big names are active behind the scenes.
Volkswagen, which previously built the Gol compact with
Iranian partner Kerman Khodro, is in "early deliberations" over
an offensive by its budget Skoda and Seat brands once the market
reopens, said a mid-level manager within the group.
"Old ties in the region give the French a certain edge," he
said. "But we also see the potential of this lucrative market."
General Motors and Ford may have to wait longer
to navigate a deeper layer of American sanctions that will
continue to bar Americans and their banks from Iran trade. GM
declined to comment on Tuesday's deal.
Peugeot now enjoys a head start despite its 2012 decision to
stop supporting Iranian re-assembly of outdated European-made
models under pressure from GM, then a shareholder.
Manufacturing partner Iran Khodro, the country's biggest
carmaker, instead began sourcing parts for the Peugeot 405 sedan
and 206 subcompact from intermediaries - effectively restoring
the brand's near-30 percent market share.
Iranian registrations of "unauthorised" Peugeot cars are
currently running at about 350,000 annually, according to the
French carmaker, which does not book the sales in its accounts.
To maintain that foothold as the market opens, Peugeot plans
to invest in full Iranian production of new models using its
latest architectures and engines, for domestic sales as well as
export. Talks underway with potential partners are "most
advanced" with Iran Khodro, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.
Renault, a smaller player in Iran with a 5.9 percent market
share before sanctions were tightened, is also looking at more
competitive successors to its first-generation Logan sedan
model, still sold there as the Tondar.
"Iran is a market where we have ambitions, but we're not the
only ones," Renault sales chief Jerome Stoll said last week.
"We'll need to come up with a response to real consumer
demand, rather than a backward-looking response to demand that
has been captive for years."
Germela, the trade consulting firm, is mobilising its German
carmaking clients with the help of a newly opened Tehran office.
Executives from Iran Khodro and second-ranked SAIPA will be
on a 30-strong Iranian automotive delegation attending a
September "matchmaking" seminar near Frankfurt with counterparts
from across the German industry. The itinerary includes a visit
to a Mercedes-Benz plant.
"The French don't sit around - they are always first when it
comes to connecting commercial and political interests,"
Chairman Wuelfing said. "German carmakers would be well advised
to hit the road."
(Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by Peter Graff)