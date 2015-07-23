VIENNA, July 23 Iran's financial sector offers
opportunities for cooperation between domestic banks and foreign
investors, Iranian central bank deputy governor Akbar Komijani
said on Thursday.
"Iran is enjoying a very vastly developed banking sector ...
there is plenty of room for cooperation, with joint ventures
between foreign investors and Iranian partners," Komijani said
at a conference promoting trade between the European Union and
Iran.
"E-banking has grown very much, but there is still a good
opportunity to start business together in that area," he added.
