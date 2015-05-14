(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Yeganeh Torbati, Anna Yukhananov and Karen Freifeld
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK May 14 Major banks wary of
heavy U.S. penalties will be reluctant to restore ties with Iran
even if sanctions are lifted in a possible nuclear deal, bank
executives and advisers say, likely denting Iran's ambition to
attract foreign investment to revive its crippled economy.
After years of being frozen out of the global banking system
and most trade with the West, Iran is eager for sanctions to be
lifted so it can draw in foreign companies and attract
investment to upgrade its long-neglected energy sector.
Yet without more bank financing and a means of transferring
funds in and out of Iran, that commercial potential could remain
largely untapped, stunting hopes for a post-agreement investment
boom. Banks' reluctance to deal with Iran highlights the risk
that its economy will not get quick relief, possibly eroding
support for the nuclear deal among Tehran's leadership.
Lured by the world's fourth-largest oil reserves and
second-largest natural gas reserves, oil majors such as Shell
have expressed interest in entering Iran
Airlines and automakers are also interested, according to
diplomatic sources and people close to the industries, eyeing
Iran's 80 million population -- more than that of the combined
six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.
But about a dozen international banks, mostly European, have
been stung by U.S. penalties for sanctions-busting totaling
nearly $14 billion since 2009, raising industry fears that the
risk of engaging Iran would overshadow any gain.
Banks recently hit by penalties include BNP Paribas
and Commerzbank while several others
including Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale
and Credit Agricole are under investigation, according
to people familiar with the matter. BNP Paribas had to forfeit
$8.9 billion.
"Given all the anti-money laundering issues, anyone who
thinks they can go into Iran has got to be insane," an executive
with a major U.S. bank said, asking not to be identified given
the sensitivity of the topic.
"There's just not enough business in Iran" to risk one
payment causing a massive penalty, the executive added.
Under a framework agreement reached between six major powers
and Tehran in April, Iran agreed to limit its sensitive nuclear
activity in exchange for sanctions relief. Crucial details,
including the timing of sanctions removal, still need to be
worked out ahead of an end-June deadline for a final deal.
But the deal would only lift nuclear-related measures,
leaving in place a host of mainly U.S. sanctions related to
human rights and Tehran's support of militant groups in the
Middle East.
The U.S. Treasury's designation of the entire Iranian
financial sector as a "primary money laundering concern",
alleging terrorism financing and pursuit of weapons of mass
destruction, would likely remain. While that itself does not
prohibit transactions, it would discourage banks from re-opening
business with Iran, bankers and sanctions experts said.
Standard Chartered, among the few international
banks with a license to operate in Iran, is not looking to go
in, according to its spokeswoman, Julie Gibson.
In 2012, New York's financial regulator threatened to revoke
Standard Chartered's state license, calling it a "rogue
institution" that hid $250 billion in transactions tied to Iran.
It ended up paying U.S. and state authorities $667 million in
fines that year for sanctions violations, and deferred
prosecution agreements are still in effect.
BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, Barclays,
Commerzbank, HSBC, Citigroup, and Credit Suisse
declined to comment.
Deutsche Bank declined comment on the investigation as well
as on how the bank would react if sanctions are lifted as part
of the nuclear deal. A Credit Agricole spokeswoman said the
investigation was ongoing but declined further comment. Lloyds
Banking Group, ING Group, Unicredit,
and Societe Generale did not respond to requests for comment.
Banks targeted by U.S. authorities have generally been
accused of knowingly moving millions of dollars through the U.S.
financial system on behalf of Iranian, Sudanese, and other
entities subject to economic sanctions. The banks hid the
transactions, in part by stripping wire information identifying
sanctioned entities so they would not raise red flags.
Companies have already experienced difficulties operating in
Iran due to banking problems.
MTN Group, a South African mobile phone operator,
has struggled to get money from its Iran unit out of the country
since 2012 due to sanctions.
It still has about $1 billion in accumulated dividends and a
loan repayment stuck in the country.
CHINA, DUBAI TO THE RESCUE?
Banks based in countries such as China and India are likely
to be less worried about the risks, because they have less
business in the United States and do not believe their own
countries would re-impose sanctions on Iran. These banks could
expand their Iran business in the event of a deal, said Gary
Hufbauer, a former Treasury official and sanctions expert at the
Washington-based Peterson Institute.
Iran last month became a founding member of the new
China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, whose remit is
to finance infrastructure development in the region, although
the bank has yet to launch and its priorities are unclear.
A senior banker at the state-owned China Development Bank
said its lending relationship with Iran "has always
been very good" and its business will continue regardless of a
nuclear deal.
But many others remain cautious.
Banks have shied away even from legitimate trade with Iran.
The existing sanctions include waivers for food and medicine
imports.
State Bank of India, the nation's top lender and
the only Indian lender to have presence in Iran, said it does
not have immediate plans to expand in Iran, or convert its
representative office in Tehran into a branch.
Among Gulf banks, memories are fresh of a U.S. sanctions
crackdown that forced Dubai-based Noor Islamic Bank, now known
as Noor Bank, to stop channeling billions of dollars from
Iranian oil sales through its accounts in 2011.
"The cost of non-compliance is high so nobody will risk it,"
said one lender with a Dubai-based bank. "I don't think it will
be banks that move in first, it will be our customers going in
and we will follow."
A spokesman for Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank, declined
to comment on potential opportunities in Iran, noting the
ongoing nuclear negotiations.
The kind of long-term investments crucial to revamp oil
infrastructure will be difficult without the participation of
major international financial institutions, experts said.
In the country's most recent five-year plan, Iranian
officials called for $230 billion of investment in the petroleum
sector, mostly to expand oil and gas production.
Western sanctions have cut Iran's oil exports by more than
half to around 1.1 million bpd from a pre-2012 level of 2.5
million bpd, hurting investment in new development.
Development of gas reserves has also been long delayed. Iran
shares the world's largest natural gas field with Qatar. The
resource has made the neighboring Gulf country the world's
largest exporter of liquefied natural gas. Iran, by contrast,
has often turned a net importer of gas to meet its needs.
One chief executive of a large European bank said it could
help his country's major companies with payments and loans if
they go into Iran. Other than that, the bank has no interest and
will not pursue any private client business in Iran, he said.
"Am I waiting at the border to go in as soon as the ink is
dry? No," he said, asking not to be identified.
