WASHINGTON Nov 24 Senior U.S. officials had
some limited bilateral talks with Iranian counterparts in recent
months in the drive to reach a nuclear, a senior U.S. official
said.
The talks were in addition and a supplement to the
negotiations between major powers and Iran, the official told
reporters.
"We had some limited bilateral discussions with the Iranians
in addition to the P5-plus one negotiations that were aimed at
developing ideas that we could provide in the P5-plus-one
negotiations," the official said.
