WASHINGTON Nov 24 Senior U.S. officials had some limited bilateral talks with Iranian counterparts in recent months in the drive to reach a nuclear, a senior U.S. official said.

The talks were in addition and a supplement to the negotiations between major powers and Iran, the official told reporters.

"We had some limited bilateral discussions with the Iranians in addition to the P5-plus one negotiations that were aimed at developing ideas that we could provide in the P5-plus-one negotiations," the official said. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Eric Walsh)