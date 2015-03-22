An Iranian flag flutters in front of the United Nations headquarters, during an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board of governors meeting, in Vienna, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

WASHINGTON U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan said Iran realizes that it will face "tremendous costs and consequences" if it decides to move ahead with an effort to develop nuclear weapons.

"I think they realize that there's going to be tremendous costs and consequences if they decide to go for a breakout," Brennan said on "Fox News Sunday," referring to current international efforts to reach an agreement with Tehran on curbing its nuclear program.

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Frances Kerry)