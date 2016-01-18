DUBLIN Jan 18 Britain's export finance agency
is ready to offer financing to civilian aircraft exports to
Iran, the head of its aviation finance section said on Monday
after sanctions against the country were lifted over the
weekend.
"We are open for business in Iran," Gordon Welsh, head of
aircraft financing at UK Export Finance, a department of the
British government, told the Airline Economic conference in
Dublin.
"We haven't said what we are prepared to do other than that
we're open, but we'll see what demand looks like. It's an
interesting part of the world and we're there."
(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by David Evans)