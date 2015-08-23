TEHRAN Aug 23 Britain reopened its embassy in Tehran on Sunday, a historic step in the thawing of relations between the Islamic state and Western powers, a Reuters witness said.

British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond declared the embassy open and raised the Union Jack flag in the garden of the nineteenth-century residence in the Iranian capital that was stormed by protesters nearly four years ago. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Writing by Paul Sandle; Editing by Andrew Heavens)