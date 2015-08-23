EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies seesaw ahead of Fed decision, U.S. data

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 2 Latin American currencies seesawed on Tuesday as traders stood pat ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision and key U.S. jobs market data later in the week. The Fed was expected to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday but may hint it was on track for an increase in June, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Higher U.S. rates could dampen the allure of high-yielding emerging market bonds, reducing the value of their curre