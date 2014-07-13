UPDATE 1-Oil prices rebound on weaker dollar, production cuts
* Oil up on weak dollar, output cuts by OPEC, other producers
VIENNA, July 13 It is too early to consider extending the talks between Iran and six world powers on Tehran's nuclear programme beyond next week's deadline, though major divisions remain between the two sides, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Sunday.
"There are very significant gaps, that is very clear," he told reporters about the positions of Iran and the six powers - the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China.
"It is unlikely there will be a quick breakthrough today but we ... shall see what scope there is for making a progress before July 20," Hague added. (Reporting by Fredrik Dahl and John Irish, writing by Louis Charbonneau)
SYDNEY, Jan 24 DUET Group shares have fallen by 5.5 percent over the last week amid growing market concerns the Australian government will block or impose restrictive conditions on Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings' (CKI) $5.5 billion takeover offer for the utilities group.
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, Jan 23 A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked 200,000 liters (52,834 gallons) of oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said on Monday.