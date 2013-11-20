(Adds quotes, background)
ISTANBUL Nov 20 Remaining differences between
Iran and world powers over a potential deal to curb Tehran's
nuclear programme are narrow and a historic deal is within
reach, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on
Wednesday.
Iranian negotiators and diplomats from the United States,
Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany were due to meet on
Wednesday in Geneva to discuss a proposed deal under which Iran
would suspend parts of its programme in exchange for some
sanctions relief.
"The differences that remain between the parties are narrow
and I believe they can be bridged with political will and
commitment," Hague told a news conference in Istanbul.
"This is an historic opportunity to build agreement on how
to curb nuclear proliferation in the Middle East and potentially
to set our relations with Iran on a different path. It is the
best chance for a long time to make progress on one of the
gravest problems in foreign policy," he said.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on
Wednesday Tehran would not step back from its nuclear rights and
he had set "red lines" for his negotiators in Geneva.
"There is an opportunity here to make an agreement and that
remains the case whatever commentary is going on around the
world or whatever fresh statements are made," Hague said, when
asked about Khamenei's comments.
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Writing by Nick Tattersall;
editing by Patrick Graham)