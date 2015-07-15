(Adds comments on business opportunities, Israel)
By Estelle Shirbon and William James
LONDON, July 15 Britain hopes to re-open its
embassy in Iran before the end of the year, foreign minister
Philip Hammond said on Wednesday following an agreement between
Iran and six major world powers over Tehran's nuclear programme.
After more than a decade of negotiations, Iran agreed on
Tuesday to long-term curbs on a nuclear programme that the West
suspected was aimed at creating an atomic bomb. In return, the
United States, European Union and United Nations will lift
sanctions and unfreeze billions of dollars of Iranian assets.
"I very much hope that we will be in a position to re-open
our respective embassies before the end of the year," Hammond
said in parliament. The re-opening was dependent on resolving
some technical issues, he added, without elaborating.
Diplomatic relations were suspended and the British embassy
was closed after hundreds of Iranian demonstrators stormed the
building in November 2011.
Hammond also said he had spoken to British finance minister
George Osborne to ensure that the country was ready to
capitalise on the "quite substantial" business opportunities
that would arise from the diplomatic agreement.
"I think Iran will want to use some of the unfrozen assets
to address some really very large infrastructure deficits,
including in the oil and gas production industry, where the UK
is very well placed to play a role," Hammond said.
Hammond said around 90 billion pounds ($140 billion) of
Iranian assets could be released over time as a result of the
deal.
Tuesday's deal, he added, should reassure the rest of the
world that all routes for Iran to develop a nuclear bomb have
been closed off, and that the deal could have wider positive
consequences.
Asked about Israel's opposition to the diplomatic agreement,
Hammond said Tel Aviv would not have been satisfied with any
kind of nuclear deal with Iran and instead wanted a state of
permanent stand-off in the region.
(additional reporting by Lucy Mortlock, editing by Stephen
Addison)