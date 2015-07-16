LONDON, July 16 Prime Minister David Cameron told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday that the nuclear deal marked a fresh start in relations and that he was committed to re-opening the British embassy in Tehran.

"The Prime Minister expressed his hope that this deal would mark a fresh start in bilateral relations between the UK and Iran," Cameron's spokesman said of the telephone call.

"The Prime Minister made clear that he remained committed to re-opening the British embassy in Tehran," the spokesman said.

The British embassy was closed after hundreds of Iranian demonstrators stormed the building in November 2011. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Andy Bruce)