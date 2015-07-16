Agricultural trader ADM's 1st-qtr profit jumps 47 pct
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, as higher U.S. exports of corn and soybeans boosted volumes and margins.
LONDON, July 16 Prime Minister David Cameron told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday that the nuclear deal marked a fresh start in relations and that he was committed to re-opening the British embassy in Tehran.
"The Prime Minister expressed his hope that this deal would mark a fresh start in bilateral relations between the UK and Iran," Cameron's spokesman said of the telephone call.
"The Prime Minister made clear that he remained committed to re-opening the British embassy in Tehran," the spokesman said.
The British embassy was closed after hundreds of Iranian demonstrators stormed the building in November 2011. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Andy Bruce)
May 2 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc said it would sell all its exploration and production assets in the Marcellus shale field in North West Virginia and South Pennsylvania for $1.23 billion.