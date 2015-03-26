LONDON, March 26 British Prime Minister David Cameron and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani agreed in a phone call on Thursday that it was possible to conclude a framework Iran nuclear deal by the end of this month, Cameron's spokeswoman said.

"Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to securing a deal," the spokeswoman told reporters. "There was a clear sign from both of them that they saw the opportunity presented by the ongoing discussions in Switzerland and the possibility of securing a political framework by the end of the month."

Iran and six world powers are due to meet in Lausanne on Saturday to try to break a deadlock over Iran's sensitive atomic research by a March 31 deadline.

