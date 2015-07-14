LONDON, July 14 Britain expects that the
agreement between Tehran and foreign powers on Iran's nuclear
programme will herald a step-change in Iran's relations with its
neighbours and with the international community, Foreign
Secretary Philip Hammond said on Tuesday.
"Having reached this important agreement, our focus will now
be on its swift and full implementation to make sure that a
nuclear weapon remains beyond Iran's reach," Hammond said in a
written statement.
Iran and six major world powers reached a deal earlier under
which sanctions imposed on Iran will be lifted in return for
Iran agreeing long-term curbs on a nuclear programme the West
has suspected was aimed at creating a nuclear bomb.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)