DUBAI Jan 23 For the Iranian government, the
Bushehr nuclear power plant is proof to a world worried about
Tehran's intentions that its atomic programme is aimed only at
securing a modern, clean energy source for its people.
But for villagers living next to the facility, as well as
Arab capitals nearby, the plant poses a potential danger that is
less geopolitical and more immediate: the risk of contamination.
"We are extremely worried about our health and the health of
our families," residents of the coastal villages of Heleylah and
Bandargah wrote in a statement published on a blog in 2010.
"According to international standards, the distance between
a nuclear power plant and the nearest residence must be at least
one kilometre ... but the distance between the village of
Heleylah and this power plant is just six metres!"
Thousands of people live in the two villages 18 km (11
miles) south of the Gulf city of Bushehr, many of them making
their living as service workers at the plant.
Residents living near Iran's nuclear-related sites told
Reuters in interviews by phone and over the Internet that the
government stifles debate on the pros and cons of the programme
and where its sites should be located, and has not addressed
their questions about what would happen in an emergency.
Iran's Arab neighbours are also nervous. Kuwait, Bahrain,
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates all
occupy coastline across from Bushehr, and the plant is closer to
five Arab Gulf capitals than it is to Tehran.
Kuwaiti emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah said at a
December meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council that Iran
should cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency to
"ensure the safety of the region's states and its people from
any effect of radioactivity".
Iran has repeatedly maintained there are no grounds for
concern, a position backed up by Russian state nuclear
corporation Rosatom, whose subsidiary Atomstroyexport built the
plant and plans its formal handover to Iran this year.
But a few recent incidents, as well as a lack of
transparency, continue to worry both neighbours and experts in
global nuclear safety, particularly after the disaster at the
Fukushima power plant in Japan, which was caused by an
earthquake and tsunami.
Like Japan, Iran is on an earthquake fault line, although
the risk of a tsunami in the Gulf is seen as slim.
"It is difficult to have confidence that Bushehr will meet
the very high safety standards that should apply to every
nuclear power plant in the world in the post-Fukushima era,"
Edwin Lyman, of the Union of Concerned Scientists, said in an
e-mail to Reuters.
NO CONVENTION
Iran is the only country operating a nuclear power plant
that does not belong to the 75-nation Convention on Nuclear
Safety, negotiated after the 1986 nuclear disaster in Chernobyl
which contaminated wide areas and forced about 160,000
Ukrainians from their homes.
Inspectors from the IAEA, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, visit
the Bushehr plant occasionally to check the nuclear material
kept there, but not to conduct safety inspections. The U.N.
agency has wider powers when it comes to preventing the spread
of nuclear arms than it has to ensure reactor safety in member
states.
Western officials and the United Nations have urged Iran to
join the safety forum, designed to boost safety through peer
review and mutual oversight.
There are some indications of progress.
Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Mohammad Khazaee,
wrote in a letter to the New York Times on Jan. 15 that Iran has
"started the internal legal procedures to accede to the
Convention on Nuclear Safety".
In another step that could help allay concerns, Iran has
officially requested the IAEA to send an international expert
mission to review operational safety at Bushehr, according to a
schedule posted on the UN agency's website. Such missions are
voluntary for IAEA member states.
One problem is that Iran's nuclear regulatory authority,
INRA, is not considered independent by the IAEA because it is
contained within the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, Iran's
nuclear agency, Lyman said.
"Given the overheated political context of Iran's nuclear
facilities, the lack of a regulator independent of the agency
for development and promotion of nuclear energy raises questions
about its effectiveness," he said.
The United States and some other Western countries believe
Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapons and have imposed harsh
financial and trade sanctions to try to stop it. Iran denies
that is its intent.
But Bushehr is not considered a major weapons proliferation
risk by Western states, who are focused on sites where Iran has
enriched uranium beyond levels needed to fuel power plants.
An IAEA mission conducted a review of safety regulations at
Bushehr in 2010 and recommended that Iran establish INRA as an
independent authority, hire more expert technical staff and
replace its current ad hoc regulations with a comprehensive
national system.
LONG DELAYS
The 1,000-megawatt Bushehr plant, which was connected to the
national grid only in September 2011, has had a long and
chequered history.
Germany's Siemens started construction in 1975 during the
reign of the U.S.-backed Shah, but work stopped after the 1979
Islamic Revolution and it was damaged by air raids in the
Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s.
After Russian engineers took over the project in the 1990s,
the launch was further delayed by disagreements between Tehran
and Moscow as well as technical problems. For example in
February 2011, concerns that metal particles from the aging
parts used in the reactor core may have contaminated the fuel
prompted the fuel's removal.
In October 2012, fuel had to be unloaded again and the plant
shut down. A Russian nuclear industry source told Reuters in
November the shutdown was due to the discovery of stray bolts
beneath the fuel cells. Experts said such debris can cause
problems by damaging fuel rods, blocking coolant channels and
causing overheating, or clogging pipes and pumps.
The plant is now back to 100 percent capacity, Iran said in
January.
Iran, as well as officials of Rosatom and its subsidiaries,
have repeatedly said the delays at Bushehr were in part due to
the need to ensure safety.
"We have always taken every step to ensure safety and are
prepared to continue to work with the operator to do everything
that is necessary to ensure safety," Rosatom spokesman Sergei
Novikov told Reuters.
IAEA chief Yukiya Amano said in December the procedure was
not of particular concern.
"They are taking necessary measures," he said on a visit to
Washington. "Removing the fuel is already a measure to remedy
the situation, and we have good communication on this issue."
INFORMATION BLACKOUT
Malcolm Grimston, a nuclear energy expert at Imperial
College, London, agreed the Bushehr plant should not be a safety
concern as long as proper inspections have been carried out.
But it was important that for any new plant, authorities
"put quite a lot of effort into building communication links
with local people and letting them understand the context in
which the plant operates," he told Reuters.
The nuclear programme is highly politicised in Iran and few
officials publicly question its validity.
When emergency official Gholamreza Masoumi spoke to the Mehr
news agency in November about health problems among people near
Isfahan's Uranium Conversion Facility and the importance of
preparing agencies for a nuclear accident, his comments were
taken down from the agency's website and denied by other
officials.
"It's not totally clear (to us) if the plant has started or
not. No one knows what's going on," said Saeed, 22, a college
student from Heleylah who, like other Iranians interviewed, did
not want his last name used so he could speak freely.
The Bushehr plant has brought some good to the people of
Heleylah, Saeed said. Locals can find work as janitors, cooks
and other service workers at the plant, and they have access to
the hospital built on site.
But many residents feel stuck, said Hassan, 62, who was
raised in Heleylah and now lives in the city of Bushehr.
The government has drawn up plans to move residents, but
compensation has still not been agreed.
"The villagers want to go to a place where they won't have
trouble finding work, and near the centre of the province," he
said. "But because there is no appropriate place for them to go,
and the government hasn't provided enough money for them to
move, people are in limbo."
Saeed said although many in Heleylah would like to leave the
area, only about 10 percent have done so.
"Those who could afford to leave, have left."
(Additional reporting by Fredrik Dahl in Vienna and Steve
Gutterman in Moscow; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)