OTTAWA, July 14 Iran's nuclear ambitions remain
a major threat to peace despite Tuesday's agreement by Tehran to
curb its nuclear program, Canada said, declaring that it would
continue to judge Iran by its actions and not its words.
"Iran continues to be a significant threat to international
peace and security owing to the regime's nuclear ambitions, its
continuing support for terrorism, its repeated calls for the
destruction of Israel, and its disregard for basic human
rights," Canadian Foreign Minister Rob Nicholson stated.
"We will examine this deal further before taking any
specific Canadian action."
