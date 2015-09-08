WASHINGTON, Sept 8 U.S. Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell said on Tuesday she would back the Iran nuclear deal.

"I am going to support it and I will have a statement out shortly," the Washington state lawmaker told Reuters.

Earlier on Tuesday, Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal, Gary Peters and Ron Wyden also announced they would support the agreement, securing for President Barack Obama the 41 Senate votes needed to block a final vote on a measure of disapproval. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Peter Cooney; Editing by Sandra Maler)