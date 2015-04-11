April 10 U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said
on Friday that a nuclear agreement with Iran must include
inspections of its military sites, a position at odds with
recent comments by Iran's Supreme Leader.
In an interview with CNN, Carter said the nuclear deal being
negotiated between the United States, other world powers and
Iran must include ways to verify Tehran's compliance.
"It can't be based on trust. It has to have adequate
provisions for inspections," he said, adding inspections
"absolutely" would have to include military sites.
A preliminary agreement was reached last week to restrict
Iran's nuclear program to ensure it cannot build a bomb. A final
deal faces a June 30 deadline and one of the major stumbling
blocks appears to be the issue of inspections.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the
final say for Iran on the deal, on Thursday ruled out any
"extraordinary supervision measures" over nuclear activities and
said military sites could not be inspected.
A U.S. "fact sheet" issued after last week's agreement was
reached in Switzerland said the International Atomic Energy
Agency would have regular access to all of Iran's nuclear
activities.
Carter, who was interviewed in South Korea, also said the
United States possessed a conventional bomb that is designed to
destroy deep underground targets. Iran has an underground
nuclear facility at Fordow.
But he said employing a military option would only set back
Tehran's nuclear program by a year. He noted that is about the
same amount of time it would take Tehran to build a bomb if it
breaks the deal currently being negotiated.
(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Sandra
Maler)