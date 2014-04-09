VIENNA, April 9 A senior Chinese official at nuclear talks between six world powers and Iran, held in Vienna on April 8-9, said on Wednesday he was optimistic a comprehensive settlement to the decade-old dispute could be found by a July 20 deadline.

"Everyone is aiming at that," the official, Wang Qun, told reporters after the two-day talks.

He also said that Russia was playing a constructive role in the negotiations despite mounting tensions between Moscow and western governments over Ukraine.

"This is actually definitely helpful to the overall result of the dialogue," he said.

China participates in the talks alongside Russia, the United States, Germany, France and Britain. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Fredrik Dahl)