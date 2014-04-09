VIENNA, April 9 A senior Chinese official at
nuclear talks between six world powers and Iran, held in Vienna
on April 8-9, said on Wednesday he was optimistic a
comprehensive settlement to the decade-old dispute could be
found by a July 20 deadline.
"Everyone is aiming at that," the official, Wang Qun, told
reporters after the two-day talks.
He also said that Russia was playing a constructive role in
the negotiations despite mounting tensions between Moscow and
western governments over Ukraine.
"This is actually definitely helpful to the overall result
of the dialogue," he said.
China participates in the talks alongside Russia, the United
States, Germany, France and Britain.
