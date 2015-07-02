VIENNA, July 2 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
on Thursday said there was a strong likelihood Iran and six
world powers would succeed in reaching a nuclear accord in the
coming days, though he cautioned that there were still difficult
issues to resolve.
Asked if he saw a chance for an agreement by July 7, Wang
told reporters on arrival in Vienna, "I think there's a high
possibility."
"We have confidence that finally the parties concerned will
arrive at a fair, balanced and just solution," he said through
an interpreter. However, he added that Iran and the six were
"faced with some important and sensitive issues which no one can
shy away from."
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, writing by Louis Charbonneau)