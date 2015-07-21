UPDATE 1-Libya's oil production above 800,000 bpd for first time since 2014 -NOC

TUNIS, May 10 Libya's oil production is running at above 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) for the first time since 2014, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Wednesday, but a commercial dispute with German oil firm Wintershall has shut in a further 160,000 bpd.