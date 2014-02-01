DUBAI Feb 1 President Hassan Rouhani has
secured the backing of senior conservative clerics against
hardliners opposed to a nuclear deal reached with major powers,
Iran's official news agency IRNA said on Saturday.
His first vice president, Eshaq Jahangiri, visited clerics
in the Shi'ite Muslim holy city of Qom to explain the deal and
seek their blessing over "complex foreign policy issues" ahead
of talks next month on a long-term accord, IRNA said.
An interim deal between Iran and the five permanent members
of the U.N. Security Council plus Germany was reached in
November in Geneva, aimed at persuading Iran to curb parts of
its nuclear work, in return for a limited easing of sanctions.
Hardline clerics close to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali
Khamenei, Revolutionary Guards commanders and the intelligence
services have attacked the temporary concessions Rouhani has
made, although Khamenei has so far backed the president.
Khamenei has the final say on all state matters, including
the nuclear issue.
The talks on Feb. 18 will seek a comprehensive agreement
defining the permissible scope of Iran's nuclear activity.
Western powers fear the nuclear programme is aimed at creating
atomic weapons capabilities. Iran denies this.
IRNA said the response of from the clerics in Qom, in
central Iran, was unanimously positive.
Support from Qom, whose clerics traditionally have influence
among core supporters of the establishment, is likely to boost
Rouhani's government's position in the next round of talks in
Vienna, having already won over more reform-minded clerics.
The backing of the clergy is essential as they have direct
access to ordinary Iranians in their sermons when they can
mobilise people to display their support for the deal, under
which Tehran seeks to end painful economic sanctions that have
severely damaged its oil-dependent economy.
"This government has inspired hope in our society. Its way
of communicating has put us in line with other cultures," said
Grand Ayatollah Lotfollah Safi Golpaygani, referring to
Rouhani's tone compared to his hardline predecessor, Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad, since his landslide election win.
Demonstrating their support for Rouhani, some clerics blamed
Ahmadinejad's government for the struggling economy as well as
Iran's political isolation.
"Poor leadership by the previous government is at the root
of much of our problems today," IRNA quoted conservative
Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi-Amoli as saying.
Rouhani, whose election led to a thaw in ties with the West
after years of confrontation and hostile rhetoric, has promised
to pursue a consistent foreign policy of "prudence and
moderation" to revive the economy.
Nasser Makarem-Shirazi, another influential conservative
cleric, went even further: "Everything done during and by the
previous government entailed some kind of problem. The present
administration should address them gradually."
