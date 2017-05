GLEN, N.H., July 4 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Saturday that even if a deal is reached with Iran over its nuclear program, Tehran's "aggressiveness will not end" and it will remain a principal state sponsor of terrorism.

"They will continue to destabilize governments in the region and beyond. They will continue to use their proxies like Hezbollah. And they will continue to be an existential threat to Israel," Clinton said at a campaign event. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)