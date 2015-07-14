WASHINGTON, July 14 Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton told lawmakers on Tuesday the Iran
nuclear deal "is worthy of support," two U.S. congressmen said.
Clinton made the comments during a meeting with House of
Representative Democrats, according to U.S. Representatives Earl
Blumenauer and Brad Sherman.
"She thought it was worthy of support," Blumenauer told
reporters as he left the Democratic caucus meeting in the U.S.
Capitol. He said Clinton talked about the history of the Iran
deal and events leading up to it and "why it puts us in a
potentially stronger position."
