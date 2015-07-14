WASHINGTON, July 14 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday called the new deal with Iran an "important moment" and said based on what she knows now it is a step toward curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

"I think this is an important step that puts the lid on Iran's nuclear programs," the former U.S. secretary of state said. Clinton, speaking at the U.S. Capitol after meeting with House of Representatives Democrats, also said the deal would allow the United States to turn its attention to preventing what it sees as other bad actions by Iran. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Will Dunham)