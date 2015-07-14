WASHINGTON, July 14 U.S. Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday called the new deal with
Iran an "important moment" and said based on what she knows now
it is a step toward curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions.
"I think this is an important step that puts the lid on
Iran's nuclear programs," the former U.S. secretary of state
said. Clinton, speaking at the U.S. Capitol after meeting with
House of Representatives Democrats, also said the deal would
allow the United States to turn its attention to preventing what
it sees as other bad actions by Iran.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Will Dunham)