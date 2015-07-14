VIENNA Iran will keep its promises under a historic nuclear deal with six major powers that opens the door to sanctions relief for Tehran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme, a senior Iranian official said on Tuesday.

"Iran will abide by its commitments," the official said on condition of anonymity. "We think that we can live with what we have agreed and we do not anticipate any problems."

He added that Iran would begin to use advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges in over the next few years as part of its nuclear research and development (R&D) programme. "I don’t think there will be any problem with our R&D," he said.

(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau, editing by Arshad Mohammed)