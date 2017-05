WASHINGTON Jan 16 The United States will now allow foreign subsidiaries of American companies to trade with Iran as part of sanctions relief granted under an international nuclear deal, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Saturday.

U.S. authorities have also lifted restrictions on non-American purchases of Iranian oil, as well as the sale of goods and services to Iran's energy sector, the Treasury said. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Joel Schectman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)