WASHINGTON, July 6 A U.S. House of
Representatives panel will debate legislation on Thursday
intended to block Boeing Co's planned sale of dozens of
commercial aircraft to Iran, which could also affect other
planemakers, including Airbus if they became law.
A Financial Services subcommittee will debate three
measures, including one that would prohibit the U.S. Treasury
from licensing the sale announced last month. Another would bar
the Treasury secretary for authorizing transactions by U.S.
financial institutions connected to the export of aircraft.
A third measure would bar the Export-Import Bank from
financing involving any entity that does business with Iran or
provides financing to another entity to facilitate transactions
with Iran.
"I am extremely concerned that by relaxing the rules, the
Obama administration has allowed U.S. companies to be complicit
in weaponizing the Iranian regime," Representative Bill
Huizenga, chairman of the Monetary Policy and Trade
Subcommittee, said in a statement on Wednesday.
If the bills became law, they would affect other firms'
sales to Iran because virtually all modern jets have more than
10 percent U.S. content, the threshold for requiring export
licenses.
A House committee aide said the full financial services
committee was likely to approve the bills, but a vote had not
yet been scheduled. However, the measures showed the extent of
concern by Republicans, who control majorities in both the House
and Senate, about the Iran deal and the potential Boeing sale.
Democrats, including President Barack Obama, are expected to
oppose the legislation.
While most congressional Democrats backed the Iran deal
announced a year ago, every Republican U.S. lawmaker opposed the
pact in which the United States and international partners
agreed to ease crippling economic sanctions in exchange for
Tehran curtailing its nuclear program.
When news of the Boeing deal emerged, several Republicans in
Congress worried that it could threaten U.S. national security.
Asked about those concerns last month, a Boeing executive noted
last month that the Obama administration considered
implementation of the nuclear pact "critical" to national
security.
A "memorandum of agreement" (MOA) calls for IranAir to buy a
total of 80 aircraft from Boeing and lease a further 29 with
Boeing's support. Deliveries of the purchased jets are scheduled
to start in 2017 and run through 2025.
An Iranian official told Reuters some officials in Tehran
are concerned about the legislation, arguing that if such
measures become law they could endanger implementation of the
nuclear deal by intensifying pressure on Iran President Hassan
Rouhani to take a harder line in his dealings with the United
States and its allies.
