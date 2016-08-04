WASHINGTON Aug 4 As the U.S. Treasury
Department decides whether to license sales of Boeing Co
and Airbus commercial aircraft to Iran, opponents of
last year's nuclear pact with the Islamic republic have launched
a lobbying campaign against the deals.
The international agreement to curb Iran's nuclear program
made such sales possible by easing sanctions on Tehran, but some
members of the U.S. Congress who oppose it want to block the
proposed sales of some 200 jetliners, worth about $50 billion at
list prices, to renew Iran Air's aging fleet.
While they oppose any action that could boost the Tehran
government, they also argue that Iran could use passenger
aircraft for military purposes such as transporting fighters to
battle U.S. troops or allies in Syria or elsewhere.
Boeing and Airbus, the world's two largest planemakers,
struck provisional agreements with the Iranian carrier earlier
this year.
The Republican-majority Congress could pass legislation to
block the sales even if the Treasury Department approved them.
The House of Representatives last month passed two amendments
that would have stopped the sales, although to become law they
would have to be approved by the Senate and signed by President
Barack Obama, a Democrat.
This week, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD),
a Washington foreign policy research group, which has criticized
the nuclear pact and advocated tougher sanctions on Iran,
organized letters signed by dozens of national security figures
expressing concern about the aircraft sales and promising to
increase pressure on Congress.
"This deal ... represents a legitimization of a State
Sponsor of Terror and a direct benefit for a ruling regime
responsible for gross human rights abuses, support for terrorism
including threats against the U.S. and its allies," said the
letters to Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing's chairman, and Fabrice
Brégier, chief executive of Airbus' plane manufacturing unit.
The 42 signers included former Secretary of State George
Shultz, former CIA Director Michael Hayden and former U.S.
Senator Joseph Lieberman.
HEATED POLITICS
Aviation industry experts said Treasury likely would not
approve the sales until after the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential
election, even though the companies would like to move more
quickly.
The campaign season "is not the time to push it," said Adam
Pilarski, a senior vice president at the Avitas aviation
consultancy in Virginia. "Once we have a resolution of who the
president is, calmer heads will prevail. It is business that is
good for the U.S."
Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton, a former
secretary of state under Obama, supports the nuclear deal.
Republican candidate Donald Trump opposes it.
The Treasury had no immediate response to a question on the
status of the licensing request.
Airbus spokesman Stefan Schaffrath declined comment on the
lobbying campaign, saying the company was working with U.S.
authorities to ensure that all its activities complied with
applicable laws and regulations.
John Dern, a Boeing spokesman, said the company is
continuing to talk with approved Iranian airlines, that all its
actions to date have been licensed by the U.S. government and
that any final agreements also would need approval.
Since it is based in Chicago, Boeing must obtain a license
from Treasury before the sale can go through. France-based
Airbus must also obtain a license, as would virtually any
aircraft maker, because its planes contain more than 10 percent
U.S. content.
Supporters of the Boeing sale say American firms will lose
out to foreign competitors if the U.S. government bars sales to
Iran. Although the nuclear pact eased sanctions connected to
Iran's nuclear program, restrictions related to concerns such as
terrorism support and human rights abuses remain.
(Additional reporting by Alwyn Scott in NEW YORK and Tim Hepher
in PARIS; Editing by John Walcott and Grant McCool)