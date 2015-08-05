Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Director Adam Szubin and his staff (not pictured) meet at the U.S. Treasury Department in Washington March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/Files

WASHINGTON Any violations by Iran of a nuclear deal reached in July are more likely to be incremental ones rather than major violations, but they will still require a U.S. response, a U.S. Treasury official told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Adam Szubin, the U.S. Treasury's acting undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, told a Senate committee such a "small breach" would be Iran "sticking a toe across the line" to test the United States and other world powers.

"What we need to do then is obviously hit Iran in a proportionate way, show them that those breaches have consequences," he said. "Otherwise, we're just asking for larger breaches."

Members of the Senate Banking Committee questioned Szubin and State Department Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman on Wednesday over the terms of a nuclear deal reached between Iran and six world powers that would curb Iran's nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.

