WASHINGTON, April 14 Republican and Democratic
leaders of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee reached a
compromise agreement that would shorten Congress' review of any
Iran nuclear deal to 52 days under an Iran nuclear bill, the
panel's chairman, Republican Senator Bob Corker, said on
Tuesday.
A Senate aide said the compromise, which will be considered
by the full committee later on Tuesday, would give Congress 30
days to review the deal, 12 days for a possible veto of
Congress' action by President Barack Obama and then 10 days for
an override vote.
Supporters of the bill have been scrambling to shore up
bipartisan support for the measure, put forward by Corker, which
seeks to give Congress a vote on any final nuclear agreement
with Iran.
