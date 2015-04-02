WASHINGTON, April 2 U.S. Senate Foreign
Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker said on Thursday that it
was important for Congress to review the details of any final
nuclear deal with Iran and there was growing support for his
legislation to allow that.
"If a final agreement is reached, the American people,
through their elected representatives, must have the opportunity
to weigh in to ensure the deal truly can eliminate the threat of
Iran's nuclear program and hold the regime accountable," Corker,
a Republican, said in a statement.
He said he expected a "strong vote" by the Foreign Relations
Committee when it takes up his Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act
on April 14.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Eric Beech)