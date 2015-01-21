WASHINGTON Jan 21 U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday there is still a "credible chance" for international negotiators to reach a viable agreement on Iran's nuclear program.

"We assess that we still have a credible chance of reaching a deal that is in the best interest of America's security, as well as the security of our allies," Blinken said in testimony for a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

He said international negotiators' goal is to conclude major elements of an agreement by the end of March and to complete technical details by June.

He said talks last week were "serious, useful and businesslike," and added, "We have made progress on some issues but gaps remain on others." (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)